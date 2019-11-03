BWX Technologies Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2019 6:35 PM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)BWXTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $485.16M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWXT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.