Brighthouse Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.20 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.05B (+44.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bhf has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.