Hartford Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.23 (+7.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.22B (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hig has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.