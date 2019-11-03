International Flavors & Fragrances Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.52 (-1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.29B (+42.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.