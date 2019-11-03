Delek US Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-62.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.4B (-4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.