Western Midstream Partners Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+20.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $688.91M (+35.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WES has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.