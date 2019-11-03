Cimarex Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (-53.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $575.31M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XEC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.