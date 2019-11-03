Callon Petroleum Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.61M (-5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.