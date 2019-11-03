Coeur Mining Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2019 6:35 PM ETCoeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)CDEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $199.41M (+34.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CDE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Coeur Mining: Third Quarter Results Will Be Solid