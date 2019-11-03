Neurocrine Biosciences Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.63 (+21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $211.31M (+39.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nbix has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 1 downward.