Tenet Healthcare Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2019 6:35 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)THCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.46B (-0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, thc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.