Acorda Therapeutics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.51 vs. $0.17 in 3Q18 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.38M (-68.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, acor has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.