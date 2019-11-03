Brookdale Senior Living Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1B (-10.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bkd has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.