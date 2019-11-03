FirstEnergy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.91B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fe has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.