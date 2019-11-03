Changyou.com Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-57.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.05M (-22.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cyou has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Changyou Will Deliver Strong Results For Sohu In 2020