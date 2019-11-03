Steris Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Steris (NYSE:STE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.79M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ste has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.