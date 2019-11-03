Consolidated Edison Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ed has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.