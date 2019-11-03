Aqua America Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2019 6:35 PM ETWTRGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.99M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, wtr has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.