American States Water Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2019 6:35 PM ETAmerican States Water Company (AWR)AWRBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (+11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135M (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, awr has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.