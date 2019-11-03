Itron Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-41.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $622.63M (+4.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, itri has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.