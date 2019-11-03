Black Hills Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (+7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $385.42M (+19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, bkh has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.