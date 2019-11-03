Everbridge Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.42M (+32.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, evbg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.