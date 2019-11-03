Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $450.04M (-13.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.