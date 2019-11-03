Under Armour Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-24.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.42B (-1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, uaa has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 26 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 23 downward.