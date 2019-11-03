Sysco Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.97 (+6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.53B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syy has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.