Gannett Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $670.56M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gci has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.