Marriott Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.14B (+1.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mar has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 19 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.