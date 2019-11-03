Hertz Global Holdings Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.50 (-29.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.84B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, htz has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.