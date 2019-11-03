National CineMedia Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.75M (+7.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ncmi has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.