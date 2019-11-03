Potbelly Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-88.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.77M (-3.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pbpb has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.