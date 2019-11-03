Shake Shack Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $157.45M (+31.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.