Chegg Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $89.15M (+20.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, chgg has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.