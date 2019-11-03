Myriad Genetics Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $202.34M (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MYGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.