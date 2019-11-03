Ethan Allen Interiors Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.07M (-7.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ETH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.