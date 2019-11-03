McDonald's fires CEO over consensual relationship

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has fired Steve Easterbrook as president and CEO for violating the company's policy over a relationship with an employee. Easterbrook will also exit the board.

"This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," writes Easterbrook.

He's been replaced by Chris Kempczinski, who previously ran McDonald's U.S. business. Kempczinski will also join the board.

Replacing Kempczinski atop the U.S. operation is Joe Erlinger, who previously was president, International Operated Markets.