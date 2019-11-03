Under Armour under DOJ and SEC probes

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is being probed by the Justice department and the SEC for accounting practices, reports the WSJ.

At issue is the company's recognition of revenue, and whether numbers were shifted around to artificially improve results.

The DOJ is conducting a criminal probe and coordinatiing with the civil investigation at the SEC.

The company says it's been cooperating with the DOJ and SEC on this issue for a couple of years, and "firmly believes" its accounting practices and disclosures are appropriate.

UAA's earnings report is set for tomorrow morning before the opening bell.