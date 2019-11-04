Microsoft Japan trialed 4-day workweek

Microsoft Japan (NASDAQ:MSFT) appears to have found the perfect recipe to Monday morning blues and it actually led to an almost 40% jump in productivity levels for its workforce.

The firm experimented with a four-day workweek this past August - giving Fridays as paid leave - and 92% of employees said they were happy with the program by the end of its run.

Printing 58.7% fewer pages and using 23.1% less electricity, Microsoft Japan is planning to conduct a similar work-life challenge this winter.