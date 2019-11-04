RCEP trade deal to be signed in 2020

Driven in part by the U.S.-China trade war, Southeast Asian countries committed to signing a major Asia Pacific trade pact in 2020 that would cover a third of the globe's gross domestic product.

"This will significantly contribute to an open, inclusive and rules-based international trading system and expansion of value chains," current chairman Thailand announced at the 35th ASEAN Summit.

RCEP involves all ten Southeast Asian nations and six of their large trading partners: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and New Zealand.