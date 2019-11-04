Iger on 'Star Wars': Less is more

Nov. 04, 2019 4:00 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor39 Comments
  • In a new interview with BBC Radio, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger clarified earlier comments and said viewers can expect a slowdown when it comes to Star Wars movies.
  • "I have said publicly that I think we made and released too many films over a short period of time... I have not said that they were disappointing in any way. I've not said that I’m disappointed in their performance. I just think that there’s something so special about a Star Wars film, and less is more."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.