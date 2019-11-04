Iger on 'Star Wars': Less is more
Nov. 04, 2019
- In a new interview with BBC Radio, Disney's (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger clarified earlier comments and said viewers can expect a slowdown when it comes to Star Wars movies.
- "I have said publicly that I think we made and released too many films over a short period of time... I have not said that they were disappointing in any way. I've not said that I’m disappointed in their performance. I just think that there’s something so special about a Star Wars film, and less is more."