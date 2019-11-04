Best-performing market of 2019: China

The 31% advance by the CSI 300 of major Shanghai and Shenzhen-listed stocks outshines the 8.5% climb of Britain's FTSE 100, the rise of 11.5% by Japan's Topix and the gain of 22.3% by the S&P 500.

Even after accounting for weakness in China's yuan, the stock benchmark is up more than 28% this year in dollar terms.

A rough 2018 saw the CSI 300 tumble 25% on the back of an intensifying trade war and a deleveraging campaign that tightened domestic liquidity.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, ASHR, YINN, TDF, MCHI, EWH, CAF, KBA, YANG, GXC, TAO, CHIX