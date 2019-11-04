MPs to vote for new Commons Speaker

Before it dissolves for a general election in just over five weeks, the U.K. House of Commons will elect a new speaker today, a role that could continue to prove pivotal in how Brexit plays out.

Previous Speaker John Bercow's rulings during Brexit debates have made him one of the most controversial speakers in recent memory and his deputy Lindsey Hoyle is seen as the favorite to win the ballot.

Bercow's decision last month not to allow Boris Johnson to hold a second vote on his Brexit deal played a key role in the premier failing to get it passed in time for the Oct. 31 deadline.

Sterling flat at $1.2933.

