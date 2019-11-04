Trade optimism pushes stocks higher

Equities rose across the globe overnight, with Hang Seng climbing 1.7% to lead gains in Asia, the Europe Stoxx 50 up by 1% and DJIA futures pointing to another 100-point advance at the open.

There's lots of optimism surrounding trade. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said positive talks being held with automakers in Europe and Japan may mean tariffs could be avoided on cars being imported into the U.S., while licenses for American firms to sell to Huawei will be granted "very shortly."

A surprise jobs number on Friday saw American employers add 128K jobs in October - comfortably beating an estimate of 89K - adding to upbeat market sentiment.