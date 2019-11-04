Century Casinos missed Q3 estimates

Century Casino (NASDAQ:CNTY) reports operating revenue rose 22% in Q3, led by rise in Canada revenue by 41% to $22.06M.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $7.09M.

Operating margin rate declined 80 bps to 6.6%.

"Operations at Century Mile continue to ramp up and we are pleased with the revenue generated at the property, which is in line with our expectations. We continue to analyze the cost structure, staffing levels and efficiencies of Century Mile to achieve the margins we expect, which is normal during the first phase of operations," Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger, Co-Chief Executive Officers of Century Casinos remarked. "We look forward to closing the Eldorado Acquisition and see some short-term low-cost measures that we can implement to improve performance."