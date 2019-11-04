Ferrari +5% after earnings topper

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is higher after the company beats Q3 revenue, EPS and EBIT estimates off deliveries growth of 9.4%. Sales of V8 models were up 9.5% during the quarter and V12 sales were 8.9% higher.

Ferrari also raised guidance, saying it now expects full-year revenue of €3.7B vs. €3.5B prior and €3.72B consensus. EBITDA of €1.27B is expected vs. €1.21B to €1.25B prior and €1.27B consensus.

Shares of Ferrari are up 4.78% in premarket trading to $169.10.

