PennyMac Mortgage plans $200M private offering of notes

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) plans a private offering of $200M of exchangeable senior notes due 2024.

Initial purchasers will have a 13-day option from the date of the offering to buy up to an additional $30M of notes.

The proceeds are intended to be used for PMT’s general business purposes, including funding the investment activity of PMT and its subsidiaries, which may include investments in credit risk transfer securities, mortgage servicing rights, mortgage-backed securities and new products such as home equity lines of credit or prime, non-qualified mortgage loans, as well as the repayment of indebtedness and working capital.

The offering is being made through PennyMac Mortgage's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, PennyMac Corp.