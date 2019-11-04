Ryanair dashes hopes of Jan 737 MAX delivery
Nov. 04, 2019 7:33 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), BARYAAYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) now expects to take delivery of its first Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX in March at the earliest, pushing its passenger growth for next year to its lowest level in years. In July it said it hoped to receive it in January.
- "The risk of further delay is rising," CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement, adding that the plane has the potential to be a "game changer" despite its delayed return to service.
- As a result, Ryanair forecasts the number of MAX planes it expects to be flying around the middle of next year to 20 from its July forecast of 30 (and its original plan of 58).