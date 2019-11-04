Seagate targets lifted on demand improvements

Cowen (Market Perform) raises its Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) target from $51 to $60 after last week's earnings report, saying margins might have "disappointed more bullish expectations," but STX was more optimistic about future margin and revenue progression due to cloud spending acceleration.

RBC (Sector Perform) lifts from $50 to $57, citing trends in data center demand that should "bode well" for the company over the "coming quarters." The firm stays on the sidelines due to valuation.

Bullish Benchmark raises Seagate from $60 to $65, expecting results to improve in H2 FY20 "due to improving demand conditions for mass storage and the ramp of 16 TB nearline drives."

Seagate shares are flat pre-market at $57.62. The company has a Hold average Sell Side rating.