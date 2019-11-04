Margins improve at Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) reports sales rose 2.6% in FQ1 after factoring out the impact of acquisitions.

Operating income increased 5.3% during the quarter to $51.7M, driven by gross profit improvement. Retail segment operating margin improved 40 bps to 21.3%, while foodservice segment operating margin rose 160 bps to 13.9%.

CEO update: "Looking ahead to our fiscal second quarter, historically our biggest sales quarter of the year, we will remain focused on our core strategic initiatives to grow our base business, pursue and achieve supply chain cost savings, and continue to integrate our recent acquisitions. Our ERP initiative, Project Ascent, is also progressing as planned with our internal team fully assembled and working with our system integrator. We will pursue a 'fit-to-standard' approach for the design and installation of an SAP software solution with the initial deployment planned to commence in the first half of fiscal 2021."

