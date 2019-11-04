Salesforce bull sees expanded VA deal

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens says Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has expanded its relationship with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Walravens cites a review of government sources and notes that the contract between the VA and Salesforce partner Acumen Solutions was extended in September for about $9.3M.

In September 2018, Acumen signed a $260M contract to provide Salesforce solutions to the government.

CRM will report earnings on November 27 and JMP checks show strong business momentum for the quarter.

JMP reiterates a Market Outperform rating and $191 target. Salesforce has a Buy average Sell Side rating.