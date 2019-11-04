First Horizon National, Iberiabank to merge in stock swap deal

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) agrees to acquire Iberiabank (NASDAQ:IBKC) in an all-stock merger of equals, creating a regional financial services company with about $75B in assets.

Terms: Iberiabank shareholders will get 4.584 shares of First Horizon for each Iberiabank share they hold.

Exchange ratio values Iberiabank shares at $74.76 based on First Horizon's closing price on Friday, the same price at which Iberiabank shares closed on the same day.

Iberiabank shareholders will get a 43% increase in their dividend after the transaction closes, based upon each company's current dividend per share.

First Horizon shareholders will own 56% and Iberiabank shareholders will own 44% of the combined company.

The companies expect the deal to add 16% to First Horizon's EPS and 22% to Iberiabank's EPS by the end of 2021.

Expected to deliver ~$170B in pretax cost synergies.

Conference call at 9:30 AM ET.